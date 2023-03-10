Guber Election: Don’t Vote for Greedy Politicians, NYCN Urges Rivers Youths

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ahead of the governorship election in Rivers State, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in the state, Chijioke Ihunwo, has urged the youths not to vote for greedy politicians.

Ihunwo urged the youths to support the vote of someone from the new generation of leaders for the state.

The NYCN chairman made the call yesterday at a one-day youth summit organised in partnership with Rivers Network.

“We must not give the state to miscreants, we must not give the state to greedy people. We are going to vote the people who have the mind to support the youths,” he charged.

Ihunwo said: “The same sets of politicians have been in charge of the state since 1999, beginning from Odili, through Amaechi, including Magnus Abe and even our current governor Nyesom Wike and that is why we need younger person. We must support Mr. Siminialaye Fubara as governor of Rivers State.

“We need younger people and if Sim becomes governor we will begin to have youths as commissioners not old men. So don’t be deceived by faceless politicians. This is the time for the youths to rule Rivers State.

“We are aware that the revolution has started in Rivers State carried out Barr. Nyesom Wike, the pride of Nigeria. Wike has worked and so if we want to consolidate on what he has done, come out and let us support Sim”, he added.

Earlier, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Tony Okocha charged youths in the state to take their destiny in their hands.

He urged them to rise up and uphold the visions of the founding fathers of the state and not to betray it saying that their dream was for a peaceful, free and prosperous state.

Okocha, who was chairman on the occasion, described the theme of the programme; “Linking The Future of Youths of Rivers State to the Dreams of Our Founding Fathers” as apt, succinct and auspicious.

He said: “Every Generation has a vision, you either uphold it or you betray It,” he declared and demanded to know from the youths what their vision was in the various spheres of human endeavour and whether it was in synch with the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

He stated that the way the youths could take control of their destiny was not by being violent or lawless but that it would require the mobilisation of youths to intellectually expose them to the realities of the moment and juxtapose those with the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

“As youths which constitute the most potent force in any society, we must stand up to our responsibilities. The hottest place in hell is prepared for that youth of Rivers State, who in the glaring face of oppression, intimidation, colonisation in whatever form, invasion and flagrant attempt to undermine our humanity by centrifugal forces, internal or external, decide to be indifferent,” Okocha stated.