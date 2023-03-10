Flour Mills of Nigeria Recognised at the 2023 SABRE Awards EMEA

Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied group, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, has earned a nomination at the 19th edition of the SABRE Awards EMEA 2023.

Organised by PRovoke Media, the SABRE Awards are widely regarded as the world’s premier PR awards program, recognising outstanding campaigns, PR firms, and individuals that demonstrate excellence in creativity, strategic thinking, and business results in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

With the awarding body receiving over 2,000 entries, Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc secured a nomination for superior achievement in reputation management for its exceptional B2B Employee Comms & Superior Reputation Management campaign by Plaqad.

Speaking on the nomination, Corporate Communications Manager Modupe Thani said, “We are honoured to receive this nomination in the Diamond SABRE category. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in crafting a successful PR campaign that effectively communicates our company’s values and mission to our audience.”

“With engagement, credibility, and relationship building as core values guiding the awarding body, the nomination is a sheer testament to the innovative approach, creativity, and dedication of FMN in the FMCG sector”. Thani added.

Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc has been at the forefront of innovation in the Nigerian food sector. In 2002, it introduced Vitamin A-fortified wheat, launched Nigeria’s First pasta plant in 2005, and kicked off investments in renewable energy in 2019. Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc has continued to expand its operation through strategic partnerships.

Adjudged by a jury of industry experts based, the winners of the 19th edition of the awards will be announced at a grand evening ceremony on March 23, 2023, at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany, where the most influential PR professionals and companies will be present.