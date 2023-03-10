Clina Lancet Laboratories Celebrates 2023 International Women’s Day

Leading Pathology Laboratory, Clina Lancet has joined individuals and organisations across the world to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day.

The annual event, which takes place on the 8th of March to celebrate the achievements of women globally, and recognises the ongoing struggles that are peculiar to them, focuses on promoting equity for this year’s celebration, with the theme, Embrace Equity.

Speaking about the relevance of IWD, the MD/CEO of Clina Lancet Laboratories, Dr Olayemi Dawodu, whose commitment to women’s development is visible through many projects that have been embarked on said;

“Women are a very important part of every society and have played highly significant roles in societal growth and development throughout history. But this has not been handed to them on a platter of gold.

“The fight for women’s rights and freedom through the years has brought us to where we are today, with women having more opportunities than was available to them before,” says Dawodu.

She pointed out, however, that there is still so much work to be done. Adding, she said many women across the world are marginalised, deprived of opportunities and treated unjustly based on their gender.

The MD emphasised: “The International Women’s Day celebration seeks to celebrate women’s achievement across different spheres of life, raise awareness against discrimination and take action, to drive gender parity.”

She also described the theme of this year’s event, “Embrace Equity” as very significant, especially in building an inclusive society.

“This is because equity is more than just providing equal opportunities for people regardless of their gender. It recognizes the differences in circumstances which should be considered in providing people with resources and opportunities,” says Dawodu.

On Clina Lancet’s commitment to embracing equity, and creating a workplace that allows women to thrive, she outlined that the laboratory recognises the need to build a workplace that allows women to thrive.

She added: “This is something we have done effectively through the years and it is visible in the advancement and progress we have made as a company.

“For us, we are committed to sustaining our reputation as a workplace that allows women to thrive, and also elevates their visibility at work.”

Therefore, the CEO urged everyone to get involved in promoting equity, regardless of who they are or what they do.