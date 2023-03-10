Ali Baba, Austen-Peters, Zulumoke, Akinkugbe, Other Entertainment Disruptors for The Peak Performer Recognition 2023

…As The Peak Performer Magazine Debuts in Africa

The Peak Performer (TPP), a platform where African industry leaders, culture shapers, and game changers gain insights to achieve peak performance, has rolled out the drums to recognise some crème de la crème in Africa at the maiden edition of TPP 100.

The event is dedicated to celebrating highly esteemed leaders across Africa. It will be held on Thursday, 23rd March 2023, at the Muson Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, on the theme, “In Pursuit of Greatness!”

Among the 100 personalities for The Peak Performer Recognition 2023 are Legendary Comedian, Mr. Atunyota Akpobome (Ali Baba); the Founder, BAP Production, Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters; Co-Founder, Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo; and the Founder, Urban Vision, Akin Akinkugbe and others.

They fall within 14 categories from TPP Elite, Hall of Fame, and Legacy to Excellence across multiple professions, among a host of others.

The Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr Abiola Salami, said, “A panel of jury carefully selected these captains of industries after a rigorous process from the 1,683 entries we received across the continent.”

He added that the recipients are being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.

“In our work with leaders over the past decade, we discovered that if we genuinely want to inspire growth across the continent, we need to tell the authentic African story by spotlighting credible leaders with admirable skills on the continent.

“Therefore, in our quest to find these credible leaders, we called for nominations in 2022, leveraging the 27 Skills in Xceptional Leadership TM. This led to the 1,683 entries recorded,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, TPP 100 recognition comes alongside the debut of The Peak Performer (TPP), a premium African thought-leadership platform that delivers content online and offline.

The Peak Performer magazine will be available in both print and e-version. TPP targets one million downloads for the e-version and ten million readers of the online platform within the first six months of launch. It’s called TPP Project 1+10 million.

The platform kicked off online in early 2022 with valuable content for both aspiring and exemplary industry leaders. “Based on our overall goal to have inspired 1 billion Champions by Thursday, 30th November 2026, TPP aims to be the essential provider of insights to every leader seeking growth in their pursuit of greatness,” says Salami.

According to the world-class performer strategist, leadership development and leadership branding are two strategies global leaders leverage to record outstanding results. This is what we are birthing in Africa with The Peak Performer.

The magazine features inspiring stories and experiences of leaders in sectors ranging from technology; problem-solving & change; leadership & entrepreneurship; environment, social & governance; personal growth & transformation; people, productivity & synergy, among others. All these align with our resolution to build Africa, one mind at a time.

Peak Performing Africa started unofficially in 2012 with CHAMP, a full-service consulting firm trusted by high-performing business leaders for providing workforce development, advisory services, and executive coaching for C-level executives.

While acknowledging support from various parties, Salami said, “We appreciate the visionary organisations and individuals who took a chance on us to collaborate with us and showcase their brands – personality, thought leadership, products, and services as we kick-start The Peak Performer.

We, therefore, call on everyone interested in the growth of Africa to collaborate with us in our drive to be the essential provider of insights to every leader seeking change in their pursuit of greatness.

About the Publisher of TPP



Dr Abiola Salami is a world-class performance strategist providing valuable insights to top-class career professionals, entrepreneurs, and politicians. He is an alumnus of some of the best schools in the world and a member of the FORBES Coaching Council. Dr Salami has trained over 5,000 leaders across Africa.