Woman Almost Throws $1m Michigan Lottery Ticket Away

A 30-year-old woman who thought an instant game ticket was a non-winner almost threw the Michigan Lottery ticket away before realizing it was worth $1 million.

The Clinton County woman bought her winning Sizzling Hot 7′s lottery ticket at Hansen’s Quik Stop on East M-21 in Ovid, Michigan, about 30 miles northeast of Lansing.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” she said. “I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7′s tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away.”

The woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and chose to remain anonymous. She received a one-lump lump sum payment of about $693,000.

She plans to buy a home and invest the money.

-Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor for ClickonDetriot