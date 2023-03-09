  • Thursday, 9th March, 2023

Woman Almost Throws $1m Michigan Lottery Ticket Away

Sport | 5 hours ago

A 30-year-old woman who thought an instant game ticket was a non-winner almost threw the Michigan Lottery ticket away before realizing it was worth $1 million.

The Clinton County woman bought her winning Sizzling Hot 7′s lottery ticket at Hansen’s Quik Stop on East M-21 in Ovid, Michigan, about 30 miles northeast of Lansing.

“I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month,” she said. “I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7′s tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away.”

The woman visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and chose to remain anonymous. She received a one-lump lump sum payment of about $693,000.

She plans to buy a home and invest the money.

-Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor for ClickonDetriot

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.