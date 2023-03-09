Uncertainty in Abia’s Presidential/National Assembly Poll Results as REC Seeks Review

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Candidates declared winners in the February 25, 2023 Presidential/National Assembly election in Abia State, may have to hold back their celebrations for now, following uncomfortable revelations by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Ikemefuna Chijioke Uzochukwu, who is now seeking a review of the results.

Uzochukwu said he was “abducted and detained” by security agencies during the collation and announcement of results hence some candidates might have been declared winners in error.

In a seven-page report he wrote on the Presidential/National Assembly poll, which was sighted yesterday by THISDAY, the REC made a number revelations including internal sabotage and usurpation of his power, hence the need for INEC to take another look at the results.

“I hereby request for the review of the results in consonance with section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022, which empowers Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the result(s) declared by the Returning Officer (RO) within one week after, if the declaration declared by a Returning Officer is contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the elections.

“The collations and returning of winners were done in my absence(Resident Electoral Commissioner) while the Administrative Secretary usurped and assumed my position, contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines, and manual for the elections.

While the collation of results were ongoing on Sunday, February 26, 2023, some reports went viral that the REC went into hiding after allegedly compromising his position and was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS).

But contrary to the narrative believed to have ben pushed by his detractors, Uzochukwu, in his report revealed that he was a victim of “abduction, forceful detention and false imprisonment” which paved the way for the Administrative Secretary, Mr. Clement Oha to preside over the collation and announcement of results.

“I was forced out of my hotel room, against my will, while preparing to return back to the INEC State Office (having worked throughout Saturday, 25th February 2023 till about 5am of Sunday, 26th February 2023) by the officials of Abia State Department of State Services (DSS) and Abia State Police.

“I was kept in their respective custodies without warrant of arrest, with my Personal Assistant (PA). The DSS and Police details attached to me were also withdrawn from me and the Police details detained.

“With my abduction and hence absence, election results announced in some zones may not have met the minimum requirements as stipulated by the Electoral Act, 2022. Some declared winner(s) may not be genuine winner(s) in some of those elections,” he said.