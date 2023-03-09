Umar, Other Sokoto Guber Candidates Attend Meeting Convened by Sultan Ahead of Election 

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) joined other governorship candidates in the State Wednesday to attend the consultative meeting ahead of the governorship polls.

The governorship election earlier slated for March 11 has now been shifted by INEC to March 18.

A statement by the New Media Aide to the PDP governorship candidate, Nafiu Muhammad Lema, said the meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III held at his palace and was aimed at discussions among political leaders that will usher in sincere commitments to walk the path of peace during and after the elections.

During the meeting, Sultan Sa’ad admonished the political parties and their candidates to eschew violence, saying the winner destined by God has emerged, though unknown to the people at the moment.

“Elections will come and go but, Sokoto and our brotherhood remain”, the Sultan added

The Spiritual leader advised the winners to be magnanimous in victory while losers must be gracious in defeat.

Speaking to journalists, the PDP governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar, said his party’s presence at the meeting was a reaffirmation of its support for a violence-free election, adding that his campaign is on the crest of non-violence.

He however said his party welcomed Sultan’s sermon of embracing peaceful elections and accepting in good faith the eventual winner.

He said already Almighty Allah had ordained the new Governor of Sokoto State, and it’s His will that the chosen one should not be known until the process of election.

Umar attended the meeting with his running mate, Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, PDP Sokoto State Chairman, Hon Bello Aliyu Goronyo.