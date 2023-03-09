Umahi: It’s Ndigbo’s Time for Critical Decision-making

•Rallies suppprt for Sanwo-Olu’s reelection

•Opposition collapses structures, back APC guber candidate in Ebonyi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State and senator-elect, David Umahi, has described Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections as an opportunity for “critical evaluation” by the Igbo ethnic nationality.

The governor, who given the role played by Ndigbo in the growth and development of the country over the past decades and argued it was imperative that they voted right this weekend, however, urged the Igbo in Lagos to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as candidates of the Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and other opposition parties in Ebonyi State, have collapsed their political structures to back the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr Francis Nwifuru.

Umahi, in a statement personally signed, called on the Ndigbo electorate to also vote for the governorship candidates of the party in Oyo and Ogun States.

At the same time, Umahi canvassed for the election of the governorship candidates of the ruling party in Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Zamfara States as a way of boosting the cordial relationship that exists between the Ndigbo and the various people of the aforementioned states.

Commending the commitment of Ndigbo to a greater Nigeria, the governor argued that a collective decision to vote massively for the APC would guarantee a more harmonious relationship fated to cement their businesses and peaceful relationship with their host communities.

“It is on this note that I urge you to look more futuristic and focus by ensuring that Ndigbo belongs to the mainstream of Nigeria politics. In this wise, I am passionately appealing to you my valued brothers and sisters to go out on March 11, 2023 to cast your votes massively for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Zamfara States.

“Ndigbo can no longer afford to be in the opposition. I need not stress the fact that I cherish and will always promote the cause of Ndigbo everywhere and at every opportunity. This is because of our common aspirations and struggles for a greater and better Nigeria, which we have displayed and demonstrated everywhere we found ourselves. The cause of Ndigbo is so unique, unparalleled and unequalled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Edward Nkwegu; his NNPP counterpart, Adol Awam and some National Assembly candidates of the opposition parties were said to have resolved to support the election of the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki, the apex Youth organization of Izzi clan, Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum applauded them for supporting the aspiration of Nwifuru for the unity and progress of the clan.

The National President of the group, Comrade Ben Nwovu, appealed to all Ebonyians to come out en mass and vote for the APC on Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.