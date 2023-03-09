Re-electing Sanwo-Olu Beneficial to Lagosians – Idris Aregbe

Gubernatorial elections will be held across the country on March 18, 2023, and Lagosians will once again troop out to their various polling units to elect the candidate of their choice.

Generally, an exercise usually based on personal evaluation of the performances of an incumbent governor in the judgment of whether another term is deserving, the infrastructural development in Lagos within the past four years and the impetus it has given the economy of the state, evident in the vibrancy of its sectors speak volumes of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a man of action and integrity, fulfilling promises he made when elected in as governor.

The governor’s vision for a 21st-century smart city underscores his passion for technological development and his commitment to keeping the state united and progressive, where business activities can thrive unencumbered and citizens live and carry out their activities without fear or favour.

It must be said that a huge factor in the success and development of the state is hinged on its diversity and the sustained ability to continually harness it for development as amply reflected in a culture of peaceful coexistence upon which Lagosians of all hue bask and thrive in.

The prospects of re-electing a sitting governor in the state have never seemed as prospective as it is presently, with a president who has been a former governor of the state, as well as a sitting governor with an unbridled love for the state and a resolve to sustain the spirit of profitable enterprise that has kept Lagosians united in progress for ages.

The coming governorship election in the state, therefore, is very significant and counts for every Lagosian and lover of Lagos as it does for business owners, industries, investors and the teeming youths alike.

It is important and worthy of reflection that we, as Lagosians, do not allow the immense prospects of this opportunity to be whittled away by ethnic and tribal sentiments.

Lagosians must not miss this unique opportunity to continue making Lagos a destination where all Nigerians can live their dreams.

Let’s come together and vote Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat for a prosperous and forward-moving Lagos.



The Southwest Secretary, National Youth mobilisation or APC PCC,

Idris Aregbe

Lagos