PDP Tackles Osun APC, Says Opposition Party Dazed, Exhibits Ignorance about Digital Economy

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of exhibiting ignorance about telemedicine, digital economy and the performance of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the last 100 days.

The ruling party in the state also denied report that the state had received N90 billion in the last three months.

Reacting to the APC statement, the Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Adekunle Akindele said, “Governor Adeleke is a man of due process and rule of law who subjected all government’s financial transactions to public financial regulations.”

“He is not like the former government which breached all known procurement rules, circumvented financial regulations and foisted an opaque financial management system on the state.

“The state account is open to the public and the public knows without being told that Governor Adeleke is not a thieving governor like those of the past as his focus and attention is on delivery of good governance.

“Because PDP and its government outperformed the APC and proved that people’s needs can be met, the APC has become disillusioned and cannot even offer believable lies against a governor whose popularity rating is now knocking 90 per cent.”

Akindele added: “The statement by the state’s APC just confirmed why former Governor Gboyega Oyetola failed woefully as his team are ignorant of the significant advances in the field of digital economy financing through telecom investors, expansion of health care access to the poor through telephone powered telemedicine and innovations in good governance delivery through selfless leadership.

“Reading through the APC statement, you feel a party uneducated with stone age mentality about broadband fiber optic, the imperative of access to health care through mobile phones, the new governance mantra of people first in disbursement of public fund, the focus on people-impacting projects like the ongoing 332 boreholes projects across the wards, the life giving impact of ongoing statewide medical surgeries with targeted 18,000 beneficiaries among others.

“Because the APC under Mr. Oyetola ran a sadistic, anti-people and anti-labour movement, its leadership cannot see the clearance of the half salary and pension challenges as achievements.

“The APC rejoices in inflicting pains on the workers and the people of the state and so the party is dazed and in disarray by the wonderful performance of Governor Adeleke across the sectors.

“If APC leadership is shameful, it is sufficient for it to listen to the voice of Osun people and their positive rating of the PDP government. The Adeleke is delivering on all critical areas of the state economy, building new roads, rehabilitating old ones and taken Osun on digital world map to create jobs and wealth for our people.

” Osun people are aware that the APC abandoned many critical projects including the Osogbo-Ikirun -Kwara boundary roads. Governor Adeleke re-mobilised the contractor to site and the road is billed for commissioning on Friday.”