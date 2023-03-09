Osimhen Wins Player of the Month of February in Italy

Victor Osimhen has been named the Player of the Month of February in Italy.

He scored in all six matches he played in the month under review.

This latest accolade is coming on the heels of the 2022 Best Foreign Athlete Award he won only on Monday.

Other awards he has recently bagged include Emerging Player of the Year Award at the 2022 Globe Awards and the 2021/2022 Serie A Young Player of the Year Award.

Osimhen will certainly be in the running for the prestigious CAF Player of the Year Award with his terrific performance for Napoli this term.

He is the leading scorer in Serie A this season with 19 goals for table-topping Napoli with two extra goals added in the UEFA Champions League.

And will also make history as the first African to be crowned Goal King in Italy.