LASG Launches Service Charter, Enrollees Handbook, Bill of Rights

Forging ahead with plans to ensure access to quality healthcare service delivery for all residents, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has launched its Service Charter for both the agency and the ILERA EKO Health providers, Enrollees Handbook and customers Bill of rights.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said that LASHMA had indicated its willingness to serve its customers statewide and be held accountable for lapses in the quality of the standard of service delivery.

“Today’s service commitment implies that customer satisfaction must be at the forefront of all LASHMA processes and services,” he emphasised.

While commending ILERA EKO customers for their support and continued cooperation with LASHMA, Muri-Okunola reminded enrollees that testimonials were critical to the scheme’s success.

Hence, he urged philanthropists, notable individuals, corporate organisations and religious bodies in the state to enrol their families, neighbours, employees, domestic staff and members in the Scheme.

He says, “We cannot and must not relent till ILERA EKO becomes a household name and health insurance becomes the norm in our society. This, he added, would be in the fulfilment of the Agency’s mantra of leaving no one behind.”

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, conceded that since the passage of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, the state government had done a lot to ensure all residents, irrespective of their socio-cultural background, have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare.

These, he said, included expanding the ILERA EKO benefit package to cover more medical challenges ILERA EKO enrollees demanded and the introduction of various health provider improvement initiatives to ensure that all customers have value for their money.

Abayomi also said that recently, the agency launched its new health plans, with the latest being the ILERA EKO Diaspora Plan, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

According to the commissioner, the ILERA EKO customer app, telemedicine app and USSD code, among others, were all part of the efforts of the state government to ensure a customer-centric atmosphere.

He, therefore, implored ILERA EKO stakeholders to continue to work with the State Government to collectively realise the objective of “enhancing the delivery of good health services with efficient use of scarce resources”.

He insisted that launching the three documents would reinforce the residents’ confidence in ILERA EKO. Abayomi, therefore called on all the residents to prioritise their health and buy any health insurance plans.

The General Manager of LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, noted that developing the documents became essential to ensure that both LASHMA and Health providers deliver optimal customer services.

She added that ILERA EKO customers also have a lot of rights which were still unknown to many of them. Hence, with the launch, customers will be abreast of their rights and follow them to the letter if infringed.

Zamba urged customers not to hesitate to call ILERA EKO Customer Service on 0800- ILERAEKO (0800-45372350) or 0700-ILERAEKO (0700-45372350) whenever they encounter any challenges while accessing care or for commendation.