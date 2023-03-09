ipNX GMD, Aror, Gets Recognition as Digital Economy Enabler

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Group Managing Director of ipNX Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ejovi Aror, has received Eminent Recognition as a Digital Economy Enabler at the recently held ‘Nigeria’s Top 50 Digital Economy Enablers 2023’ in Lagos.

The award recognises Aror’s exceptional leadership in ipNX Nigeria and outstanding contributions in driving innovation and growth in the Nigerian ICT sector and digital economy.

ipNX is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing ICT companies and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator.

Receiving the award, Aror thanked the organisers saying: “This award is a testament to my passion and dedication towards the endless possibilities that the ICT sector is creating for our nation. I reiterate my unwavering commitment to improving the technological landscape of Nigeria while leading ipNX to deliver exceptional value to our customers, stakeholders, and shareholders at large.”

Aror has over three and a half decades of experience in the Nigerian ICT sector. Since 2002, Aror has been the Group Managing Director of ipNX, guiding the company through different phases of growth, from pioneering the Wide Area Network (Branch-to-Central Site) connectivity solution for the financial sector, to most recently, the launch of the ipNX FOS Xtreme 1000, the fastest fibre broadband service in West Africa.

The FOS Xtreme 1000 service delivers an internet speed of up to 1Gbps to homes and SMEs in Nigeria. In addition, Aror has deepened ipNX’s market penetration and expanded its footprint, serving a multitude of customer needs with a wide range of super-fast and seamless connectivity solutions including Broadband Internet, Wide Area Networks, Enterprise Telephony, and Data Centre Interconnect.