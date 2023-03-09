Imo Govt, NLC Bicker over Congress Election, Workers’ Strike

•State government warns congress may disintegrate under Ajaero

•Labour gives reasons for industrial dispute, says state fast turning into a camp of horror

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Following the industrial action in Imo State, the state government yesterday argued that with the divisive, combative and autocratic style of the new President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, the Congress may soon disintegrate under his watch except something was urgently done by the workers to save the situation.

But in a swift reaction, the national leadership of the NLC explained that its members in Imo state had to embark on an industrial action yesterday, to protest non-payment of 20 months salary arrears by the government.

But the state government disclosed that Ajaero has not only enmeshed the new executive into avoidable partisan politics, but has a hidden agenda detrimental to the welfare of Nigerian workers.

Reacting to the allegations by Ajaero that the government meddled in the botched election of the state chapter of NLC, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, in a statement accused the labour leader of lying to cover his “dirty role in the sordid affair.”

“Apart from being a pathological liar, available information to government is that it was Ajaero himself that actually disrupted the election because he wanted to impose his stooge on the workers,” Emelumba submitted.

According to him, instead of allowing the normal delegates to cast their votes in accordance with laid down rules, Ajaero suddenly changed the rules at the last minute, which the workers resisted.

He noted that when it became obvious that Ajaero wanted to impose one George from his local government as the NLC chairman in Imo against the wishes of the majority, the workers rose against the NLC leadership and insisted that the elections will not hold.

He denied that agents of the government attacked any delegate as alleged by Ajaero, and challenged him to produce any evidence of his claim, insisting that no government official was at the venue of the election.

“It is unfortunate that a reputable labour union like NLC now has a president that is not only clannish but impulsive and a liar as well,” Emelumba said.

He disclosed that the security agents went to the venue to restore law and order when it was obvious that Ajaero had lost control of the situation.

Emelumba described Ajaero as a divisive leader who, few years ago, had formed a pararrel United Labour Congress when he lost the presidential election of NLC.

He said, “the man was yet to purge himself of such divisive tendencies, hence his decision to impose an unpopular candidate on Imo workers.”

The Commissioner also requested the interrogation of the agenda of Ajaero whose priority he said is to cause division and havoc in the South East.

“We should really know what this man wants. He is not up to two months in office and his focus is to destabilize the states in his home zone. He started with Ebonyi, went to Abia and now causing havoc in his home state of Imo,” he added.

Emelumba said security report available to government showed that Ajaero signed an agreement with the said George to make the state ungovernable for Governor Uzodimma.

Meanwhile, the NLC has explained that its members in Imo state had to embark on an industrial action yesterday, to protest non-payment of 20 months salary arrears by the government.

It said the industrial action was in response to the use of instruments of state by the state government to terrorise workers.

The labour movement further said the state-wide strike was prompted by the brigandage of the state government in conjunction with security agencies against workers in the state who assembled peacefully on Tuesday to conduct the State Delegates Conference of the Congress.

It regretted that the state that once prided itself as the Eastern Heartland which provided weekend rendezvous to those looking for relaxation and comfort by the deliberate actions of this government had become heavily terrorised.

A statement signed by Ajaero, alleged that the government of Imo state has become a serial abuser and violator of the rights and privileges of its workers.

It said the state government deliberately turned the state into the most uncomfortable clime for workers.

“As it stands today, the state has almost made it seem a criminal offence to be a worker. We have taken notice of the previous actions of the government and had warned severally of the implications of their unreasonable actions and had demanded that a new leaf be turned but sadly, these warnings were left unheeded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we restate below some of the atrocities of the state government against its own workers. They are: 20 months salary arrears owed to some workers stigmatised as ghost workers, declaration of about 11,000 workers in the state as ghost workers even while they were physically at work and diversion of their salaries and intimidation and harassment of trade union leaders; a witch hunt carried out in different guises.”

NLC listed other alleged atrocities being promoted by the state government to include, the continued use of thugs and instrument of violence against workers in the state, impoundment and illegal diversion of union dues in the state.

It also accused the Imo state government of declaration of about 10,000 pensioners as ghost pensioners and refusing to pay them for over 22 months leading to the death of many, harassment and intimidation of the entire workforce with constant threats of violence and sack as well the resort to blackmail and falsehood.