I’m Prepared to Restore Abia’s Glory, Says APGA Guber Candidate

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the gubernatorial election in Abia State, Professor Gregory Ibe, has said that he remained adequately prepared to restore the glory of Abia State.

Prof Ibe said he had demonstrated a track record in service as the only governorship candidate with a working document on how to enthrone good governance in Abia State.

This, he articulated in an agenda called “Roadmap to a new Abia”.

In a statement issued in Umuahia, Prof Ibe urged all eligible voters in Abia State to vote for him on March 18 based on track records of capacity and competence.

Ibe said he is best suited for governorship of Abia State.

“None of the contestants can match his enviable records of service to the good people of the state. He assures Abians of better days ahead and fast turnaround of their fortunes.

“The confidence Abians repose on him has put him ahead of other candidates. Prof Ibe, the astute industrialist single handily financed a medical outreach and COVID-19 pandemic intervention programme worth trillions of naira,” a statement by his Spokesman, John Nwokocha, said.

He said Prof Ibe’s cognate experience in service-to-humanity would be leveraged to bring the elusive dividends of democracy to Ndi Abia. In this epochal time, Abia needs an intelligent and humble leader like Prof Gregory Ibe, who has an unbeaten record of service to humanity.

Prof Ibe and his formidable team of experienced and committed professionals are set to restore the glory of Abia.

“The robust agenda speaks to a better life for Ndi Abia, standard education, modern health services, youth and women empowerment, enhanced social welfare, infrastructural development, revenue base expansion and enabling environment for investment. These would put Abia State on the map of the world.

“The philanthropist has an unbeaten record of injecting life in the sick and hopeless indigents through his medical outreach. Also, in the education sector, Ibe a multi-discipline educationist and Founder of the Gregory University, Uturu has a famous record of offering 750 full scholarships in all fields of learning to Abians and non-Abians at the Gregory University, Uturu.

“In his first 100 days in office if elected, Gregory vows to enthrone accountability and transparency in governance.

Put an end to Insecurity. Ensure peace, justice and equity for all people in the state.

Put an end to non-payment of workers’ salary, gratuities, and pensions and resident Doctors’ salary crisis. The resident doctors are being owed salary arrears of over 25 months. Pensioners are owed up to 56 months in arrears”, he said.