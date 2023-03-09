  • Thursday, 9th March, 2023

Bayern  Condemn PSG to Another Last 16 Exit

Sport | 18 mins ago

*Tottenham fail to upturn AC Milan’s 1-0 edge from first leg

Bayern Munich cruised 2-0 (aggregate 3-0) into the quarter-finals of the Champions League last night as they condemned Paris St-Germain to another last-16 exit.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting swept home just after the hour mark for the hosts against his former club, with Serge Gnabry adding the gloss to a professional display late on.

The six-time European champions had begun the evening nervously defending a one-goal first-leg lead and guarding against the dual threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

However, while PSG’s star forward line sporadically threatened early on neither was given the time or space to inflict any damage on a disciplined and efficient Bayern side, who ran out 3-0 aggregate winners.

The draw for the last eight of the competition takes place on 17 March in Nyon, Switzerland.

Elsewhere in the competition, Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign ended in bitterly disappointing fashion as they failed to overturn a first-leg deficit in the last 16 against AC Milan.

Spurs paid the price for another passive start that allowed Milan to settle into their task – the misery complete when defender Cristian Romero was sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card for a wild late challenge on Theo Hernandez.

RESULTS 

B’Munich 2-0 PSG

Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan

TODAY 

Europa

Sporting v Arsenal

Man Utd v Betis

Larnaca v West Ham

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.