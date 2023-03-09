Breaking: Obi in A’ Court to Witness Ruling Seeking to Vary Order Permitting PDP, LP to Inspect Election Materials
Bayern Condemn PSG to Another Last 16 Exit
*Tottenham fail to upturn AC Milan’s 1-0 edge from first leg
Bayern Munich cruised 2-0 (aggregate 3-0) into the quarter-finals of the Champions League last night as they condemned Paris St-Germain to another last-16 exit.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting swept home just after the hour mark for the hosts against his former club, with Serge Gnabry adding the gloss to a professional display late on.
The six-time European champions had begun the evening nervously defending a one-goal first-leg lead and guarding against the dual threat posed by Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.
However, while PSG’s star forward line sporadically threatened early on neither was given the time or space to inflict any damage on a disciplined and efficient Bayern side, who ran out 3-0 aggregate winners.
The draw for the last eight of the competition takes place on 17 March in Nyon, Switzerland.
Elsewhere in the competition, Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign ended in bitterly disappointing fashion as they failed to overturn a first-leg deficit in the last 16 against AC Milan.
Spurs paid the price for another passive start that allowed Milan to settle into their task – the misery complete when defender Cristian Romero was sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card for a wild late challenge on Theo Hernandez.
RESULTS
B’Munich 2-0 PSG
Tottenham 0-0 AC Milan
TODAY
Europa
Sporting v Arsenal
Man Utd v Betis
Larnaca v West Ham