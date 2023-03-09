10-year-old Stroke Patient Desperately Needs N7m for Multiple Surgeries

Rebecca Ejifoma

The family of Okeke Chinedu is desperately seeking financial help to save their 10-year-old son, William Chukwuma Chinedu, who needs about N7m ($15,000) to save him from a stroke and a hole in the heart surgeries.

Williams, currently awaiting surgeries, is said to have spent five months at the hospital until he had a stroke.

The father, Mr Okeke Chinedu, shared his ordeal. “My 10-year-old son, Chinedu William Chukwuma, has a hole in the heart, which caused him a brain abscess. He has been in the hospital for five months.

“We started with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, where he spent months. He had a stroke after the sixth week. He can’t walk now.”

After spending 14 days at the Stroke and Neuro Centre at Owerri, Imo State, Williams was admitted to the FMC Owerri, where he spent three months.

The stroke has not only left Williams disabled but has also affected his left arm. “According to the doctor, his weak left hand urgently requires surgery to remove the weak bones.”

While noting that ailing Williams has been scheduled for cardiac cath followed by early surgical VSD closure in Narayana Health in Bangalore, India, Okeke bemoaned. “I don’t have money to take him to India. The estimated cost is about $10 to $15,000.

“Please, I’m seeking your financial support to save my boy. Please help me; I’m a desperate father. Please save my boy.”

Kind donations can be made to Chinedu’s account on Chinedu William 1001616334 FCMB.