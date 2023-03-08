ZLP, LP, Accord Deny Alliance with APC in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Three opposition parties in Katsina State, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Labour Party (LP) and Accord Party, have denied any alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the March 11 governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

The state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Ibrahim Tukur-Saude, who debunked the allegations Wednesday while briefing journalists on behalf of the chairmen of the parties, said the three opposition parties had no alliance with the APC and its members did not defect to the party.

The Director-General of the state APC Campaign Council, Ahmed Dangiwa, at a press conference Tuesday, alleged that the chairmen of ZLP, LP, Accord and other political parties in the state have defected alongside their supporters to APC.

But Tukur-Saude, during the media chat, said: “We have not defected to APC and we don’t have any alliance with the party. We are still in the Zenith Labour Party and 16 chairmen of other political parties in Katsina State are still in their parties.

“We are not in any alliance with the APC nor its governorship candidate. We haven’t discussed anything or entered any agreement with him (Dangiwa) and we haven’t defected to APC. We are ready for Saturday’s elections.”

He, however, accused the APC-led government in the state of forcing civil servants to vote for APC candidates or lose their appointments, describing the order as unfortunate and uncalled for.

The state’s ZLP governorship candidate urged the electorate not to be deterred by the government’s alleged directive and come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice in the forthcoming governorship and state Assembly polls.