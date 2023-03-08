Youths push for Orji Kalu Senate Presidency

Youths working under the auspices of the United Nigeria Movement for Equity, Justice, and Fairness have started to push for the Senate Presidency to be shifted to the country’s South Eastern region for equity.

The group who called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate leadership to the South-east, claimed Senator Orji Kalu is the most qualified and highest ranking member from the zone.

The group in a communique issued at the end of their meeting and signed by its President Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba said Orji Kalu exhibited his courage and loyalty to Tinubu and the party when he became the first member of the party to publicly back the President Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to choose a running mate.

He added, “A Senate President from the South-east will bring the needed peace and co-existence among all Nigerians and thereby, reduce or eliminate the agitation from that zone.

“A Senate President from the South-east will give the people a sense of belonging in a party they perceived as a Muslim and non Ogbo friendly political party to penetrate the zone and take advantage of the dying situation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the zone.

” Sen. Orji Uzor Kali is the most qualified, credible and highest ranking member of the 9th Assembly from the Zone is suitable for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly.

