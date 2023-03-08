Sanwo-Olu, Atuwatse III, Agbaoye, Obaigbena, Others for Peak Performer Recognition





The Peak Performer (TPP), a platform where African industry leaders, culture shapers, and game changers gain insights to achieve peak performance, is to recognise some crème de la crème in Africa at the maiden edition of TPP 100.

The event, dedicated to celebrating highly esteemed leaders across Africa, will be held on Thursday, 23rd March 2023, at the Muson Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, on the theme, “In Pursuit of Greatness!”

According to the organisers, among the 100 personalities to be honoured are: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Olori of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III; Chairman, THISDAY Group Nigeria, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Chairman, Shoreline Energy Group, Mr. Agbaoye Kola Karim; Group CEO, The Guardian, Lady Maiden Ibru; Ex-Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute; Founder, StanbicIBTC Group, Mr. Atedo Peterside; Chairman, PZ Cussons (Nigeria), Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, all from Nigeria.

Others are: Country Managing Director, Access Bank(Rwanda), Mr. Faustin Byishimo; Managing Director, CLM Africa, Mr. Mbulelo Clive Khoza, (South Africa); Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger, Mr. Ameyaw Debrah, (Ghana); MD/CEO, United Bank of Africa (Sierra Leone), Mr. Mohammed Alhaji Samoura; CEO, MOREM Consulting & Advisory Services Limited, Mr. Mohammed Gillen (The Gambia) and CEO, Enterprise Group, Keli Gadzekpo (Ghana).

The awards within 14 categories ranging from TPP Elite, Hall of Fame, and Legacy to Excellence across multiple professions, among others.

Commenting, the Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr Abiola Salami, said:“A panel of jury carefully selected these captains of industries after a rigorous process from the 1,683 entries we received across the continent.”

The convener noted that these 100 recipients were being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.

He said: “In our work with leaders over the past decade, we discovered that if we genuinely want to inspire growth across the continent, we need to tell the authentic African story by spotlighting credible leaders with admirable skills on the continent. Therefore, in our quest to find these credible leaders, we called for nominations in 2022, leveraging the 27 Skills in Xceptional Leadership TM. This led to the 1,683 entries recorded.”

Meanwhile, TPP 100 recognition comes alongside the debut of The Peak Performer (TPP), a premium African thought-leadership platform that delivers content online and offline.

According to him, The Peak Performer magazine will be available in both print and e-version.

“TPP targets one million downloads for the e-version and ten million readers of the online platform within the first six months of launch. It’s called TPP Project 1+10 million. The platform kicked off online in early 2022 with valuable content for both aspiring and exemplary industry leaders. Based on our overall goal to have inspired 1 billion Champions by Thursday, 30th November 2026, TPP aims to be the essential provider of insights to every leader seeking growth in their pursuit of greatness,” Salami said.

“According to performer strategist, leadership development and leadership branding are two strategies global leaders leverage to record outstanding results. This is what we are birthing in Africa with The Peak Performer.

“The magazine features inspiring stories and experiences of leaders in sectors ranging from technology; problem-solving & change; leadership and entrepreneurship; environment, social and governance; personal growth and transformation; people, productivity and synergy, among others. All these align with our resolution to build Africa, one mind at a time,” he added.

He explained that Peak Performing Africa started unofficially in 2012 with CHAMP, a full-service consulting firm trusted by high-performing business leaders for providing workforce development, advisory services, and executive coaching for C-level executives.

While acknowledging support from various parties, Salami said: “We appreciate the visionary organisations and individuals who took a chance on us to collaborate with us and showcase their brands, personality, thought leadership, products, and services as we kick-start The Peak Performer.

“We, therefore, call on everyone interested in the growth of Africa to collaborate with us in our drive to be the essential provider of insights to every leader seeking change in their pursuit of greatness.”

Meet the Recipients: Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is a Nigerian politician and the current Governor of Lagos State. He became the governor under the platform of the All Progressives Congress after contesting in 2019.He is a recipient of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award For MSME Friendly Governor of the Year.

Ogiame Atuwatse III is a traditional Nigerian king, paramount ruler of the Kingdom of Warri, and 21st Olu of Warri.

He was born Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, also known as Tsola Emiko.

Agbaoye Kola Karim is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNRL. Karim also Chairs the Board of SNRL’s parent company, Shoreline, a leading industrial group focused on Infrastructure, Energy and Infrastructure related investments in Sub Saharan Africa. His current portfolio consists of businesses in the Construction, Commodity Trading, Oil and Gas, Engineering and Power sectors.

Mr. Gadzekpo is the Chairman of the Databank Foundation and also a Director of Ventures & Acquisitions Limited, Databank Epack Investment Fund, and the North Ridge School.

Prince Nduka Obaigbena established the Nigerian daily Thisday in 1995. He founded the yearly Thisday Awards in 2000 to recognize and honor those who have made significant contributions to Nigerian society.

In 2013, he started Arise News, signing deals with Hot Bird for cable distribution and Globecast for satellite transmission on Astra 2G for broadcast on the UK Sky platform. Arise News has offices in Johannesburg, Lagos, New York City, and London. Arise Fashion Week and Arise Magazine was also founded by him.

Mr Atedo Peterside founded Investment Banking and Trust Company Limited (IBTC) in February 1989. Following a merger with Chartered Bank Plc and Regent Bank Plc on December 19th, 2005, the bank became known as IBTC Chartered Bank Plc.

He is currently a Director of both The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Standard Bank Group Limited.

Olori Aiyivieruewinoya “Ivie” Emiko-Atuwatse, known as Olori Atuwatse III, is Queen of the Warri Kingdom.

She is a lawyer, social entrepreneur and wife of Ogiame Atuwatse III, the current ruler of the Kingdom of Warri, and the 21st Olu of Warri.

Meanwhile, the Publisher of TPP, Dr Abiola Salami, is a world-class performance strategist providing valuable insights to top-class career professionals, entrepreneurs, and politicians. He is an alumnus of some of the best schools in the world and a member of the FORBES Coaching Council. Dr Salami has trained over 5,000 leaders across Africa.