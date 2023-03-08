OAIC Lagos State Holds Prays for Successful Re-Election Of Sanwo-Olu

Mary Nnah

Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), a bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the umbrella body for all registered African Independent Churches Lagos State Chapter has prayed for the successful re-election of the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Olufemi Hamzat and all members of the State Assembly at the coming governorship and state assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11th, 2023.

The one-day prayer summit which was held online on Wednesday, March 8 at Celestial Church of Christ, Lagos State Headquarters, Agidingbi; was organised by the Political Advisory Committee of the Organization headed by Elder Apostle David Olaniyan as the Chairman and it was fully participated by the members of the Lagos State Executive, the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas leaders, Directorate of Women/Youth Affairs and notable Heads of Churches.

During the prayer sessions, the Organisation’s State Secretary Special Senior Apostle (Dr.) Ezekiel Adewale Daramola prayed fervently for peaceful and fair elections throughout the nation.

Special Apostle Samuel Olumuyiwa Ajomale of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Ayo Ni O, prayed for the undivided unity and harmony for the entire Churches in Nigeria. While the prayer for an economic turnaround in Nigeria was said by the Prelate of Salem Church of Christ, Primate (Dr.) Benjamin Dare Akindele, in his prayers, pleaded with the Lord to restore the lost glory of Nigeria. At the prayer summit was also the General Evangelist of Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State, Venerable Superior Evangelist David Ogunrombi who also prayed for triumphant results for the Governor, hence he could return to the office to continue the good work he has been doing. He further prayed for divine wisdom and guidance for all the political leaders and Independent National Electoral Commission staff in all their undertakings toward the success of the 2023 States elections.

The Prayer summit was presided over by the Chairman, OAIC Lagos State, Special Apostle Julius Opasola who also prayed for Governor Sanwo-Olu, his family, and all members of his cabinet.

The State Chairman in his keynote address emphasized the capacity, effectiveness, and experience which Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated in the past three years as governor of the State. He believed that it is to re-elect him for the continuation of the good works he has been doing for the State. “Lagos State is known for the culture of continuity of leadership, and that has helped the state a lot, especially in terms of good governance, security, and human capital development,” stated Opasola.

According to Opasola, Lagos State is a mini-country on its own, and it will be very difficult for the first-timers as we have seen from other political parties in the State. In his words, he cautioned all and sundries to eschew violence and unguided utterances that may provoke those who are not in support of one candidate or the other. He further admonished all Christians in the State, especially the Aladura (white garment) Churches and other members of OAIC which include Celestial Church of Christ, The Eternal Sacred Order of The Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS) Church, Motailatu Church C&S Worldwide, C&S Movement Church, Christ Holy Church, Salem Church, Salvation of Life Evangelical Church (SOLEC), Gospel Baptist Church, Agbojesu C&S Church, Sacred C&S Church, among others to ensure their votes count for purposeful and dedicated leaders like Governor Sanwo-Olu.