Group Canvasses Support for Re-election of Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A political group under the aegis of Oyo For Makinde (OFM) yesterday implored the people of Oyo State to troop out en masse next Saturday to vote for the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, to ensure he emerges victorious at the polls.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by its Director, Tokunbo Olaitan, said doing this would enable the governor to complete his good works for the benefit of the people of the state, and applauded by indigenes and non-indigenes within and outside the country.

The group, which is a grassroots mobilisation campaign outfit operating under the theme: ‘Arise Larika’, had since last November, commenced a statewide campaign for the reelection bid of Makinde by showcasing his modest achievements in close to four years through visuals.

Olaitan said the group was able to beam the recorded activities of Makinde’s administration in over 400 locations across the 33 local government areas of the state with the reception being overwhelming, stating that it signposted the genuine love the people of the state have for the governor.

According to him, “We have gone round the state with our visual campaigns to showcase the modest achievements of GSM in the last four years or thereabout, and we can conveniently say that he is greatly appreciated and widely accepted by the people of the state.”

While expressing optimism that Governor Makinde would emerge victorious at the Saturday governorship polls, Olaitan implored the electorate to translate the love they have for him to votes so that he would clinch the second term diadem as governor of the state.

“Our people should defy the antics of the oppositions in the state who may want to scare them away from voting. Never allow them to intimidate you before and during the election. Already, defeat is starring the oppositions on their faces,” he stated.