Glo, Samsung Unveil Galaxy S23 Smartphone

Nigerian telecoms giant, Globacom, and Samsung, world’s leading manufacturer of electronic devices, have unveiled the Galaxy S23 device in Lagos.

The smartphone was unveiled yesterday at Gloworld shop, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, at an event attended by Glo and Samsung customers, the media and brand ambassadors of the two companies.

The Galaxy S23 models unveiled at the event included S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23, which all come in standard and eco packages with different accessories and functionalities.

Globacom and Samsung had recently announced a special offer which allows Glo subscribers to own the Galaxy S23 ultra 1TB smartphone. This was followed by a preordering process for Glo customers to visit Gloworld shops across the country to pre-order different models of the top-notch smartphone.

The offer comes with different benefits for customers, including N100, 000 discount for the first 100 customers to trade-in any old device or do device financing for S23 series. Device financing allows interested customer to pay over a period of time. Another advantage that Samsung S23 customers will enjoy is 18GB bonus data which comes with ‘Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans’. Thus, 3GB will be enjoyed by customers on Glo network on monthly basis for six months.

According to Globacom, “With the Glo and Samsung S23 exclusive offer, Nigerians have a convenient way to own the devices by buying directly from Gloworld shops across the country, or through the trade-in plan. They can also utilise device financing option which allows them to buy the devices and pay over an agreed period of time.”

The Managing Director of Samsung West Africa, Charlie Lee, who commended Globacom for being worthy partner, stated that the company is highly delighted to unveil the Galaxy S23 ultra 1TB smartphone alongside Globacom. He explained that the S23 series comes with unique accessories which will delight the customers.