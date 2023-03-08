100 Days: Osun is Progressing under My Watch, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday posited that the state is gradually progressing under his administration with the provision of water projects in each of the 332 wards in the state.

Adeleke, who spoke at a press conference to mark his 100 days in office at Government House in Abere, Oshogbo, also noted that his administration had constructed 20km roads across state.

He equally disclosed that resumption of construction of Osogbo/Ikirun/Kwara boundary road abandoned by the past administration had commenced, saying the road which stretched over 20km is wearing a new look and easing movement of users as a result of his administration’s intervention.

He said the “presentation of 518 million to 40 communities in the state for infrastructural development as well as rural electrification projects across the state was accomplished.”

While speaking further, the governor contended that in the area of surgical and medical outreach, 2,000 persons in each of the nine federal constituencies, making a total of 18,000 beneficiaries received free surgeries.

Also, the governor stressed that the enrollment of 3332 Osun indigenes-10 per ward-on Osun Health Insurance Scheme was done to ensure adequate health care access for the vulnerable for 5 years.

He also remarked that the state is the first in Nigeria to domesticate the Nigeria Startup Act.

Adeleke, however, promised that all roads in the state that need critical intervention would be embarked upon soonest.