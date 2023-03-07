  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

Southern Kaduna Group Endorses Sani for Governor

Nigeria | 38 mins ago
John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum (SKYSF), has endorsed Senator Uba Sani, governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

At a news conference yesterday in Kaduna, Chairman of SKYSF, Mr. Mock Kure, said that the APC’s candidate is competent and could deliver if elected governor.

Kure said that Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, sponsored many bills and initiated human development programmes that had direct bearing to his constituents.

He appealed to the people of Kaduna State, especially, the people of Southern Kaduna, to come out en masse and vote for Sani and his running mate, Ms. Hadiza Balarabe, on Saturday,

Kure said that Sani would embark on massive rural and urban transformation if elected.

Kure said that as a senator, Sani initiated human development programmes such as the provision of scholarship to students in his senatorial district.

He added that Sani “is the first senator in the history of Kaduna State” to attract a project worth N4 billion to the Faculty of Engineering to the Kaduna State University (KASU), currently under construction at the permanent site.

According to Kure, “Sani attracted at least physical project in all the seven local governments in his senatorial district, ranging from youth neighborhood/sports centres, to skill acquisitions centres, to the training of more than 1,000 fish farmers and equipping them with the necessary start-up kits.

“Sani has consistently maintained that the present administration’s urban renewal programme has now given a new lift to the city centre and its adjoining communities.

“It is now time for these massive developmental projects to be taken to the rural communities which the Southern Kaduna communities fall under.

“In view of the foregoing, we the Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum arising from a meeting today, have resolved as follows:

“We have adopted Senator Uba Sani of the APC as our gubernatorial candidate in the March 11 governorship election for the fact that we cannot afford to lose touch with the centre as it is crystal clear that Sani is the man to beat in this election. 

