Re-elect Makinde, Group Calls on Oyo Residents

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A political group under the aegis of Oyo For Makinde (OFM) Tuesday, implored the people of the state to troop out en masse on Saturday and vote for Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that he emerges victorious at the polls.

The group, in a statement by its Director, Tokunbo Olaitan, said doing this would enable the governor to complete his good works which have been to the benefit of the people of the state and applauded by indigenes and non indigenes within and outside the country.

The group, which is a grassroots mobilisation campaign outfit operating under the theme, ‘Arise Larika’, had since last year November, commenced a statewide campaign for Makinde’s re-election bid by showcasing his modest achievements in the last three years through visuals.

Olaitan said the group was able to beam the recorded activities of Makinde’s administration in over 400 locations across the 33 local government areas of the state with the reception being overwhelming, adding that it signposted the genuine love the people of the state have for the governor.

According to him, “We have gone round the state with our visual campaigns to showcase the modest achievements of GSM in the last four years or thereabouts and we can conveniently say that he is greatly appreciated and widely accepted by the people of the state.”

While expressing optimism that Makinde would emerge victorious in Saturday’s governorship poll, Olaitan implored the electorate to translate the love they have for him to votes so that he would clinch the second term diadem as governor of the state.

“Our people should defy the antics of the opposition in the state who may want to scare them away from voting. Never allow them to intimidate you before and during the election. Already, defeat is starring the opposition on their faces,” he stated.

He then appealed to the people of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding before, during and after the election so as to allow peace being enjoyed in the state to continue unabated.