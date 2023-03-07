OGSG, Fletcher Team-up to Aid Young Professionals’ Participation in Economic Development

Dike Onwuamaeze

Founder of a leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor catering company, Mr. Oluwatobi Fletcher, is rallying young professionals in various fields to team-up with the Ogun State Government to enhance the economic development of the state.

The initiative, which is themed Homecoming, is a movement that spotlights excellent and exceptional public spirited works that are being executed by indigenes of the state, appreciate the state government’s visionary strides, and to promote the “Gateway State” in a positive light among the youths.

The Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, who received the team recently in his office noted that team is made up of youths from Ogun State who have excelled in their various fields but are now coming together to initiate an idea that would encourage more indigenes of the state to be their best in every field of endeavour and to boost economic development of the state.

The governor added that the state government is prepared to partner with the team at all levels because their roles as ambassadors of progress and champion of inclusive governance.

The Commissioner of Environment of Ogun State, Mr. Ola Oresanya, in his speech, said: “We applauded the group for the Homecoming Initiative – a movement of illustrious youths of Ogun State, whose core mandate is to spotlight the excellent and exceptional works being executed by various indigene of our dear state, and also to appreciate and support the government’s visionary strides, and globally promote the “Gateway State” in a positive light especially among the youths.

“Worthy of note is their deliberate attempt geared towards sensitising and encouraging our young achievers, to invest in developing critical sectors of the state’s economy such as technology, construction, information technology, education, farming, entertainment and other critical, developmental areas.”