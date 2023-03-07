IG, 37 CPs Meet Ahead of March 11 Guber Polls

•Says police recorded 185 incidents during last election

•203 electoral offenders arrested, 18 firearms recovered

•PSC reviews police conduct, awaits reports of serious misconduct from police management

The Inspector-General of (IG) Police, Usman Baba, yesterday, met with Commissioners of Police in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja to deliberate on the best strategy to adopt in securing Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The IG also disclosed that 185 major incidents were recorded in the last presidential election while 203 electoral offenders were arrested.

He said police also recovered 18 firearms during the election.

In the same breath, the Police Service Commission (PSC) said the commission was studying cases of police conduct arising from the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Supretendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IG met with Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and heads of tactical investigative and operational units of the Force at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to debrief officers posted for election security management duties and appraise the performance of the Nigeria Police Force at the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

It said the meeting was convened to identify gaps, and perfect the action plan for the forthcoming March 11 elections

It said “185 major incidents were responded to by the Police across the country during the elections, while a total of 203 offenders linked to various electoral offences and sundry crimes have so far been arrested, and 18 firearms of various calibres were recovered from political thugs during the exercise.”

He emphasised that the cases were at various stages of investigation at the Nigeria Police Electoral Offences Desks and assured that they would be concluded and processed to the legal department of the Independent National Electoral Commission for prosecution.

It said the IG, “applauded the resilience and utmost professionalism displayed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police as well as other security agencies in the course of the election security operations in line with the reviewed standard operational guidelines and rules for police officers and other security agents on electoral duties which was issued to all officers in the countdown to the election operations.

“He equally attributed the professionalism of the officers to the various pre-election pieces of training, meticulous planning, massive operational assets procurement and deployment, as well as prioritised welfare.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates that the Nigeria Police is committed to evolving pathways to incrementally strengthen the force’s operational capacity and professional knowledge in navigating through the complex electoral process dynamics to police our democratic heritage and meet the expectations of the electorates”.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission said it was studying cases of police conduct arising from the presidential and national assembly elections.

It stated in a statement that the commission’s staff monitors, who were deployed to the 36 States of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory Abuja have since turned in their reports.

“The commission is also demanding improved performance from police officers on election duties during this Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.”

It also expected reports from the management of the Nigeria Police Force on proven cases of misconduct for commission’s consideration.

The commission warned that police officers on election duties should ensure that voters were allowed to discharge their civic responsibility and that their votes are protected.