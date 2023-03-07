Chelsea’s James, Pulisic May Return for Dortmund Tonight

Reece James and Christian Pulisic could return as Chelsea look to overturn a one-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Thiago Silva remains injured and midfielder Mason Mount is suspended after being booked in Germany.

Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Netherlands forward Donyell Malen should both be fit for Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi, though, has been ruled out for the visitors.

Germany forward Adeyemi, who scored the winner three weeks ago, has not played since 19 February after picking up a muscle injury.

Dortmund, second on goal difference behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, will travel to London looking to record their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions, while Chelsea are hoping to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

To advance, Graham Potter’s side will have to score two goals in a match for the first time since 27 December.

Chelsea also come into the contest having been knocked out of both domestic cups and are 10th in the Premier League, which leaves the Champions League as their only realistic opportunity to win a trophy this season.

The night’s other Round of 16 game is between Benfica versus Club Brugge in Lisbon.

TODAY

Champions League

Chelsea v Dortmund

Benfica v C’Brugge

Europa Conference

Lazio v AZ Alkmaar