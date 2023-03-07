APGA Solicits Igbos’ Support for Guber, State Assembly Polls

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has pleaded with the people of the South-east part of Nigeria not to vote against it as they did during the presidential and National Assembly elections held February 25, 2023.

It said it was aware that the masses, particularly the youths, came out in their numbers and voted for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the just concluded presidential election.

A statement by APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tex Ikechukwu, urged the people to vote only for APGA in the state Houses of Assembly election coming up on Saturday.He said: “Ndi

igbo should please vote for APGA, particularly in Anambra, where the sitting governor is from APGA for seamless execution of government policies.”

While explaining the losses suffered by his party in the presidential and National Assembly elections, Okechukwu said that in most places, the youths who wanted Labour Party’s presidential candidate even voted incompetent people into the National Assembly without knowing that they did, only for them to realize their mistakes when the results were announced.

“Most of them started regretting and complaining of their mistakes in wrong choice of members of the National Assembly.

“For you to have voted for a presidential candidate of your choice was plausible because Nigerians wanted a change of APC Buhari-led administration for obvious numerous reasons, viz: flagrant abuse of rule of law, insecurity, hyper inflation etc.

“The masses, particularly the youths, came out in their numbers and voted for Labour Party for Peter Obi to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The APGA scribe said his party suffered from the unintended misfortunes of the bandwagon effect of voters’ anger to throw away the APC administration.

Okechukwu pleaded with voters in Anambra State to support the administration of Governor Chukwuma Solido by voting for APGA House of Assembly candidates on Saturday.

“If you vote any other party other than APGA, it is a vote to stagnate the state and stop all the lofty programmes the government of APGA has started.

“I implore you ndi Anambra to vote only for APGA in Anambra State House of Assembly election coming on Saturday, March 11, 2023, so that you will benefit massively, so that there will be seamless cooperation between the legislature (House of Assembly members) and the executive (Governor Soludo).

“If you vote for another party, that other party members will try to frustrate government policies and they may end up demanding outrageous sums to approve government proposals.

“This is the money that would be used to develop the state,” he said.

Okechukwu also pleaded with the people to consider the place of APGA’s founding father, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and vote for the party.

In the same vein, he said a vote for APGA in Anambra State will help produce majority House of Assembly members who will support Governor Soludo to achieve his agenda of making Anambra a liveable place.

Regarding the protests trailing the presidential election, Okechukwu said that the several mistakes made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was as a result of the untrained ad hoc staff who could not operate the BVAS and could not even manage the electoral process.

“The other category was the INEC staff who deliberately for financial reasons or superior instructions appear to have compromised to favour a chosen presidential candidate. It is highly regrettable,” he stated.