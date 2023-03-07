Abia PDP Guber Candidate, Ahiwe, Promises to Chart New Course in Governance

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Sir Okey Ahiwe, has hinted of his intention to chart a new course and “completely do new things” if elected governor. .

Ahiwe, who is the candidate of the ruling party and enjoys the backing of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, pledged a fresh start if he gets the mandate on March 11, adding that he “will hit the ground running” since he already knew the issues to be resolved.

He stated this in a personal note to all Abians entitled “My Covenant with Ndi Abia” in which he appealed to Abia voters to cast their ballots for him and the PDP house of assembly candidates.

“I will do completely new things in Abia. I know the issues, so I will hit the ground running. I will pay pensions and the salary arrears of our workers in the parastatals and offset leave allowances,” he said.

The PDP gubernatorial hopeful also promised to build “additional infrastructure to support

and boost the Abia State economy”.

“Our programmes, policies, projects and the politics of Abia State will be enablers for even faster growth of our education, health, agriculture, manufacturing and entrepreneurship. Youths, women, and the aged will experience hope and prosperity,” he said.

Ahiwe, who is a political scientist and building technologist served as Chief of Staff to Governor Ikpeazu after a career as a successful entrepreneur in logistics and oil and gas services.

He vowed “to create the Abia of our dreams that is peaceful, prosperous and progressive for the benefit of our people”.

“My offer and subsequent covenant with Ndi Abia is to serve you diligently and make Abia State work for all stakeholders,” he said.

“Under my watch, the resources of Abia State will yield dividends. I will run an inclusive government with programmes and policies focused on the growth and development of Ndi Abia,” he added.

He pointed to “my reputation as a simple man is well-known across party lines (hence) my offer and subsequent covenant with Ndi Abia is to serve you diligently and make Abia State work for all stakeholders.”