Wakanow Announce Okubanjo as Group CFO

Kayode Tokede

The Board of Directors and Management of Wakanow has appointed Mr. Olubayode as the Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) Wakanow.

Prior to this appointment. Bayode was Wakanow’s Chief Financial Controller. He transitions into the new role with over a decade’s experience in finance. He gained much of his experience in the commercial banking sector, where he supervised various control functions in the fields of financial control, treasury and international operations.

Bayode is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He holds an MBA in Finance and Investment from Ahmadu Bello University. With this background, Bayode brings a wealth of financial and management expertise to his role as Group CFO.

Commenting on his appointment, the Group CEO of Wakanow Group, Mr. Bayo Adedeji in a statement said, “Bayode assumes this new role with a track record of consistently stellar performances at the helm of the finance function at Wakanow. We are confident that his knowledge, experience and expertise will be vital in Wakanow’s tilt towards global dominance in the travel industry. As Group CFO, Bayode will further consolidate on the successes achieved while charting new milestones for Wakanow and its subsidiaries as he oversees our financial operations at the group level”.

Bayode expressed his readiness for the new challenge stating that, ‘’I appreciate the Board and Management of Wakanow for the continued trust and confidence reposed in me and would like to seize this opportunity to restate my commitment to the Wakanow vision and drive for global excellence in the travel industry.”