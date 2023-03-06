Transcorp Hotels Announces 172% increase in PBT, Proposes N1.33bn Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Transcorp Hotels Plc has reported profit before tax (PBT) of N4.5 billion in its financial results for full year 2022, representing an increase of 172 per cent increase year-on-year from N1.7billion reported 2021.

The hospitality subsidiary of Transcorp Group also reported a 47 per cent growth in revenue to N31.4 billion in 2022 from N21.4 billion the previous year, and a N2.6 billion profit after tax.

With the hike in costs of supplies caused by negative macro-climate, continued efforts to drive cost efficiencies resulted in an improved net profit margin which doubled from seven per cent in 2021 to 14per cent in the year 2022.

The company recorded about two per cent increase in finance costs over the previous year despite the cessation of the previously enjoyed COVID-19 concessions on interest rate granted by lenders.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels, Dupe Olusola in a statement said “This impressive achievement is the highest revenue generated since the inception of the Company.

The full-fledged return of the International Business Travel segment and the bolstering leisure segment contributed immensely to this performance. We continuously strive to achieve a dynamic mix of schemes to efficiently manage hotel occupancy and guest experience,”

“Our excellent financial performance in 2022 is the direct result of our concerted efforts and commitment to deliver value to our stakeholders and customers. In 2023 and beyond, we will build on our strengths, stay agile; optimise our existing businesses, while identifying new opportunities.

“We remain committed to redefining hospitality in Africa through innovation and exceptional services as we unlock value for all our stakeholders,” Olusola added.

The board of the company has approved that the sum of N1.33 billion be paid to shareholders as dividends for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is subject to the shareholders declaration at its Annual General Meeting.

Transcorp Hotels has a combined 5000+ rooms, both in ownership and management through its online booking platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels. With Aura by Transcorp Hotels, users can book top quality hotels, unique homes and experiences from all parts of Nigeria.