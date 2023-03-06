Rigging Will Not be Allowed on Saturday, Says Niger PDP Guber Candidate

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election in Niger state Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi has vowed that the party will block all avenues that will be used to rig the governorship poll.

Kantigi said in Minna while interacting with some newsmen at the weekend ahead of the election that the party has learnt from the experience of the presidential and national assembly elections and has therefore put in place everything to ensure the election is not compromised.

“We will not allow any rigging of the governorship election on March 11, we will not allow the by-pass of the BIVAS Machines like they did last Saturday. We will defend our votes to the last point of collation,” Kantigi declared.

He added: “You cannot force the people to vote for you what happened during the Presidential election cannot repeat itself, we will checkmate them, we will mark them bumper to bumper,” he said.

He told the people of the state that coming election is an opportunity for them to right the wrongs of the election of last Saturday, pleading with them not to allow the opportunity to elude them.

Kantigi claimed that the APC administration has reversed the hands of the clock in all aspects of human development in the state, resulting. In the people living in abject poverty, adding that he will correct the situation from the first day in office.

“We will do more to improve the wellbeing of the people, including improving the security challenges in the state to enable people return to their farms for the good of the economy of the state,” he said.

Alhaji Kantigi also assured the people that work on the 86kilometer Minna-Bida and the 65 kilometer Kontagora-Rijau roads which has been abandoned by the present administration will resume within his first 100 days in office.