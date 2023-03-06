National Association of Seadogs Tasks Electorate  on  March 11 Polls in Kwara





– Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

National Association of Seadogs at the weekend urged the electorate not to despair over last elections but come out enmasse on March 11 to vote for candidates of their choice being a closer elections to the people.

The Capoon of the Kwara State Wing of the association, Mr. Adeolu Sayomi ,said this in Ilorin during the sensitisation programme on the streets of Ilorin ahead of next weekend election.

Sayomi said that their decision to come to the streets and enlighten the people became necessary having discovered through people’s opinions that people are disillusioned, over the outcome of the last elections and could be reluctant to go out and vote again.

He said:”We discovered that some are reluctant and some are afraid that if they vote, will their vote count?and that is the courage we want to put into them so that they’ll know that their efforts won’t be wasted.

“We are out on the streets to call out people because we still have another

round of election and this election is one of the closest elections to the people which has to do with the house of Assembly and the state government.

“We are trying to call out the people so that they can exercise their civic duty.

“We are out to encourage people to vote for candidates of their choice and for them to make their votes to count.” He said

He also advised INEC to improve on its performance by protecting its server from being hacked and also reprogram its system ahead of Saturday election

He said: “Our advise to INEC learning from the previously conducted elections is that they have done well but they can do better,they should ensure that BIVAS accreditation and votes are uploaded as planned and that it should not be delayed so that people would have confidence that we have voted and that we will see the result of our election almost immediately.

“I believe when there are issues about hacking of site,INEC should build software firework that would serve as protector and even to protect their own server, I also think they should learn from the last experience so that they would know how to reprogram their system and also have those who are watching over their network. “