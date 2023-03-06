Naira Redesign: SERAP Urges Buhari to Obey Supreme Court Order

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose details of the measures he was taking to immediately obey the Supreme Court decision extending the validity of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes and also to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue to receive the notes from Nigerians.



SERAP also urged the president to publicly instruct the CBN to immediately and effectively implement the Supreme Court decision ordering an end to the cash withdrawal limits imposed by banks because such restrictions violate citizens’ right to freely use their property.

SERAP also urged him to disclose measures he was taking to direct the CBN to immediately re-circulate the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, as ordered by the Supreme Court.



In a letter dated March 4, 2023 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said there was an overriding public interest in disclosing the details of the measures the government and the CBN were taking to effectively and satisfactorily obey the Supreme Court decision.



The letter, read in part: “We would be grateful if the requested information and recommended measures are implemented within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. “If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our requests. The implementation by your government of the CBN policy on the redesign of the country’s currency has contributed to violations of citizens’ rights.



“SERAP is concerned about the persistent disobedience of court orders by your government, and the apparent lack of respect for constitutional and international rule of law obligations. Nigerians are entitled to the details of the level of compliance by your government and the CBN with the Supreme Court decision as a matter of transparency, justice and the rule of law.”