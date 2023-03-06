  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Guber Polls: Sule Alleges  Plot to Unleash Religious War on Nasarawa

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has uncovered plot by some persons  to unleash a religious war on the state as a build-up to the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Governor Sule disclosed this last weekend at an emergency meeting with religious and traditional leaders held in, Lafia, following alleged inciting videos that have gone viral on social media.

According to him, “there is a very unfortunate situation that is beginning to emerge in our state. We cannot afford in any way what so ever to begin a religious war in Nasarawa State.

“That is why I have invited you to plead  with you as our leaders to use your God given powers to speak to your followers the way they will understand.

Sule  said he didn’t know how it started, explaining that from the videos he had seen on social media, they were going wide and having people from outside the state participating in the debate of Nasarawa State.

“The state cannot allow politics to divide us because winners will always come. God is the only one who will be a leader. We should play some level of respect the way we carryon in the name of politics,” he said.

The governor  therefore, called on religious leaders to caution their followers against unguarded utterances capable of breaching peace and unity in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, Nasarawa State chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Sunday Emmah, assured the everyone   that the message of the governor would be passed to Christians to avoid breakdown of law and order in the state.

