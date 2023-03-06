  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Group Demands Tinubu’s Blueprint for Tackling Insecurity in Six Northern States

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A pro-democracy group, the Katsina Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development has challenged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to present his blueprint on how he intends to tackle insecurity in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states.
The Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Muhammad Danjuma, who disclosed this yesterday, at a press conference in Katsina, said residents of the six states had been decimated by the menace of banditry and terrorism.


“We hope to see your clear blueprint on how to bring it to an immediate and definite end,” Danjuma said while urging the president-elect to appoint economic experts that would end the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians.


He admonished the president-elect to run an all-inclusive government for national unity and listen to the voices of building a new Nigeria, including those from well-meaning individuals from other political parties.


Furthermore, he called on the president-elect to complete the rail project from Kano to Maradi, Kano to Katsina federal highway, construction of 75MW solar plant at Lambar Rimi, KEDCO booster station in Katsina, school of nursing and midwifery Malumfashi and the proposed Funtua Agricultural university.


Danjuma, however, appealed to politicians to shun violence and guide their utterances to avoid instigating the populace to violence, and urged the masses not to compromise the nation’s peaceful coexistence at the behest of any politician.

While noting that Nigerians have no country other than Nigeria, the vice-chairman, board of trustees of the Katsina Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development, called on them to strive to make the country peaceful.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.