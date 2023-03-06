Group Demands Tinubu’s Blueprint for Tackling Insecurity in Six Northern States

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A pro-democracy group, the Katsina Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development has challenged the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to present his blueprint on how he intends to tackle insecurity in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states.

The Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Muhammad Danjuma, who disclosed this yesterday, at a press conference in Katsina, said residents of the six states had been decimated by the menace of banditry and terrorism.



“We hope to see your clear blueprint on how to bring it to an immediate and definite end,” Danjuma said while urging the president-elect to appoint economic experts that would end the current economic challenges faced by Nigerians.



He admonished the president-elect to run an all-inclusive government for national unity and listen to the voices of building a new Nigeria, including those from well-meaning individuals from other political parties.



Furthermore, he called on the president-elect to complete the rail project from Kano to Maradi, Kano to Katsina federal highway, construction of 75MW solar plant at Lambar Rimi, KEDCO booster station in Katsina, school of nursing and midwifery Malumfashi and the proposed Funtua Agricultural university.



Danjuma, however, appealed to politicians to shun violence and guide their utterances to avoid instigating the populace to violence, and urged the masses not to compromise the nation’s peaceful coexistence at the behest of any politician.

While noting that Nigerians have no country other than Nigeria, the vice-chairman, board of trustees of the Katsina Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development, called on them to strive to make the country peaceful.