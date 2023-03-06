Gombe to Procure 15,000 Motorcycles for Empowerment

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Government has pledged to procure 15,000 new motorcycles for distribution to the commercial Motorcycle Riders Association (Achaba) to support and sustain their activities in the state.

This is in addition to a N10 million grant earlier approved for the association as part of government’s intervention under the Gombe State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (GO-CARES).

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya stated this yesterday during a solidarity rally by members of the Association of Commercial Motorcycle Riders and Owners, Gombe State Chapter at the APC square.

The governor expressed delight at the support of the motorcyclists to his administration, assuring them of his government’s support towards sustaining the business in Gombe State.

Yahaya said he directed the Commissioner of Finance, Hon. Muhammad Gambo Magaji to take necessary action towards speedy procurement of the motorcycles for onward distribution to the members of the association.

He said his administration pays much attention to broadening the human resources base of the state.

“Our administration is always committed towards human capital development, which is why we attach much priority to especially youth and women empowerment,” he said.

The governor noted that with pleasure the prolonged mutual understanding existing between his administration and the Achaba riders, calling on them to sustain the relationship by casting their votes to him and all the APC State Assembly candidates across the state for purposeful leadership across the board.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Abubakar Aminu Musa described Governor Inuwa Yahaya as an exemplary leader worthy of emulation, extolling the governor for churning pro-youth policies and programmes.

He said Yahaya is the only governor in the whole of North-east that allows Achaba riders to continue to operate in his state, calling on the members to reciprocate the gesture by casting their votes for the governor and all the APC candidates in the 11th March governorship and State Assembly elections next Saturday.

Responding on behalf of the members of the association, its state chairman Alhaji Kabir Jaafaru, thanked the governor for keeping to his words to support their activities.

He appreciated Governor Yahaya for allowing Achaba riders to operate in Gombe State despite the ban on their operation in all neighboring states as well as supporting them with a 10 million Naira grant among other interventions.

The Chairmen of Funakaye and Billiri LGA branches of the association; Tugga Dan Malam and Umar Ali respectively, said they lack words to express their happiness with the gestures, stressing their readiness to work for the success of the Governor and all APC candidates in the next elections.