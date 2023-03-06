Edeoga Pledges to Boost Economy, Restore Unity in Enugu

Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Enugu State, candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Chijioke Edeoga, has pledged that his administration would restore the economic fortunes of the state should he be elected governor.

Edeoga, who spoke shortly after appearances on two radio programmess broadcast on Solid FM and Family Love FM, said that he was best suited to tackle the disunity which had kept the state backwards for years.

The LP candidate also lamented what he described as attempts by desperate political actors to destroy his reputation and dissuade the people of the State from supporting his candidacy.

While decrying the efforts to put the people of Enugu East Zone against their brothers in the Enugu North Zone of the state, Edeoga urged the people to cast their votes for him, because he was in the best position to heal the state of the imaginary divisions orchestrated by people whose only intention is political profits.

He said: “The people of the state are united and share a common cultural bond that cannot be discountenanced by the actions of selfish politicians. It is unfortunate that a number of people have been laying emphasis on what divides us, rather than the multitudinous factors that prove we are one people. But I have dedicated my life to making our state better. People are working hard to wrought imaginary lines of division between and among us, but I am here to blight those lines,”.

The former Environment Commissioner also spoke of his readiness to tackle the perennial challenge of water scarcity in the state capital, the deplorable state of education in the state, housing and urban renewal and minimum wage for workers in the state.

On the challenge of water, Edeoga said that his administration would decentralise water supply to remove focus on the exclusive reliance on the Ajali water scheme for public water supply to the capital.

He said that his administration would improve the social and economic environment by improving security and removing the various bottlenecks to business operations.

“We will energise our people into industry. My administration will do away with the multiple taxation regime currently discouraging enterprise and build an administration that is receptive to investors,” he said.