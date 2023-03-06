‘Deficit of APC in Last Six Months Enough to Rob off Victory in Any Election’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Special Adviser, Political, to Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Jide Awe, has described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Flag Bearer, Senator Bola Tinubu, as a will of God that beats all political and religious permutations.

Awe said that the deficit of APC’s led government in the last six month was enough to rob off whatever victory God had destined for the ruling party if not for God’s wiling powers.

He said: “Do you talk of security? Are we doing fine? Do you talk of unemployment when inflation rose to almost nearly 17 percent, when a litre of petrol is almost N500 per litre?

“So to us in APC, that victory is not our, it is to the people of Nigeria who have decided that they are going to vote and voted us to win, it is a miracle of God and when is going to perform his miracle, covers all loopholes.

Awe noted that Tinubu’s presidential victory is long envisage before now, saying he is a “man with a bold heart despite the challenges he faced on his way, and he can still go ahead to win the election.”

Awe, a former two time chairman of the APC in Ekiti State, said that Tinubu is not just a politician but a distant runner that is focused and straight forward in all ramifications.

He said in a chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti that Tinubu’s time has come as the president, adding that the victory is not for a single man, but it belong to the entire citizens of the country.

Awe described the “election as very technical but he won, in some key areas in the north where the giant fell.”

He noted that if Obi could have the whole east, where is the agitation coming now, nothing that all we are agitating for is restructuring and good governance for the people of Nigeria.

He pointed out that a looser in any election would always complain, which is what we are seeing from the opposition parties who taught they would win the election. “The victory has come for Tinubu, and for Nigerians,” he said.