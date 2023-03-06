Cassava Network Signs MOU with Pan-Atlantic University to Collaborate on Blockchain Education, Research Initiative

The Web3 startup announced a partnership with a leading Nigerian university, continuing its mission to bring Africa onto the blockchain

Cassava Network has announced a partnership with Lagos-based Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) to offer students a Web3 training programme.

The organisation in a statement said the groundbreaking union would include joint research, community initiatives, and an introduction to Web3 in business.

The statement further explained that in collaboration with EMURGO Africa, a regional venture arm of Cardano blockchain founding entity EMURGO, Cassava Network has announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PAU to provide Web3 and Blockchain training programmes for students, co-develop a blockchain technology textbook and prepare students for success in the Web3 workplace.

The statement also noted that Cassava Network is building the blockchain infrastructure needed to bring Africa into Web3, adding that utilising a digital identity system, multi-chain wallet, rewards platform, and NFTs, it seeks to be the bridge that helps users transition from Web2 to Web3.

The statement hinted that the company is leading Africa’s efforts to revolutionise the internet with Web3 and building a bustling community in the process.

The Co-founder of Cassava Network, Mouloukou Sanoh said: “Our collaboration with the Pan-Atlantic University is an exciting step in onboarding the next generation of leaders to Web3. They are the perfect partner to help us on our mission to improve access to Web3 training and increase blockchain adoption across Africa.”

“The first of its kind partnership will see PAU students engage in a Web3 and blockchain training programme, equipping attendees with the tools to thrive in the Web3 industry. A range of opportunities will accompany the training programme to support the graduates as they enter the Web3 workplace, including access to blockchain internships, business mentorship and professional networking. Cassava Network and EMURGO Africa will also work with PAU to develop a blockchain technology textbook and conduct joint research and community-building initiatives,” the statement said.

The Head of Computer and Information Systems Department, PAU, Dr. Pius Onobhayedo, noted: “At PAU, we pay special attention to industry collaboration as we aspire to provide our students with cutting-edge industry-relevant knowledge while at the same time furthering industry development through collaborative research. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with the Cardano blockchain ecosystem and related business organisations.”

The statement remarked that Blockchain technology is already taking Africa by storm, noting that the continent boasts high rates of growth in cryptocurrency usage, experiencing over 250 percent growth in the African blockchain market from July 2020 to June 2021.

The statement remarked that this extremely positive outlook demonstrates the appetite for more decentralisation and community ownership across the continent.

The statement averred that Cassava Network’s innovative approach is spurring along this vision, giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to implement blockchain technology in their applications.

Co-Founder at Cassava Network, Vincent Li, added: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to pass on our skills and expertise to Pan-Atlantic University’s vibrant community. Education is a key part of our mission to move Africa’s Internet onto the blockchain, and we are focused on building a strong community in the regional blockchain industry.”