Atiku, PDP Leaders Storm INEC, Protest against Outcome of Presidential Poll

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made good their threat on Monday when they stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protest against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The electoral body had declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the election having polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) polled 6,101,533 votes.

However, the main opposition party accused INEC of compromise and described 2023 as the worst election Nigeria ever witnessed since the return of democracy in 1999.

Speaking at the headquarters of INEC, Atiku said the protest would continue every day or every other day.

According to him, “We are protesting and we have every right to protest. It doesn’t stop us from going to court. The fact is that we are protesting. We will protest for a very long time. Either everyday or every other day.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, received the protest letter from the Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Other PDP leaders at the protest included former National Chairman of the party, Prince Unche Secondus; Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal; former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Kola Ologbondiyan, Daniel Bwacha and Senator Dino Melaye, among others.