Runsewe’s Love for Nigeria



These are troubling times for Nigerians that care about the country. Since the start of this escapist mindset that has been generously named the ‘japa’ mentality, Nigeria has lost many of its prospects, including youths and even some skilled citizens. Thankfully, there are many voices now that are actively opposing this movement. Olusegun Runsewe is among them and his voice is currently the loudest.



The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has called on Nigerians to be more deliberate in their actions, especially as it concerns their decisions to remain in or leave the country. Runsewe’s plea is coming at a time when patriotism is becoming a thing of the past as Nigerians shuffle from one foreign embassy to the next in their bid to leave the country.



According to Runsewe, Nigerians are giving too much up just so that they could join what may be perceived as the strongest wave in a river. However, such a decision is not without consequence because many Nigerians that successfully left the country are struggling to find their way back and failing.



Runsewe’s heartache is reflected in the fact that more and more skilled Nigerians are leaving the country, including bankers and lecturers. This category of skilled workers is joining others in the medical profession, thereby reducing the number of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists that are in the country.



One must commend Runsewe for standing firm in the face of popular opinion to denounce the ‘japa syndrome’ that is eating into Nigeria’s fortune and prospects. If things continue this way, it would only be a matter of time before the nation is emptied of whatever potential she is supposed to use to raise herself and stand on the same level as her peers from Europe and Asia. So, in a way, Runsewe is helping to secure the future of Nigeria with his cautions.