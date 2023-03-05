  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Real Estate Practitioners are Subjected to Multiple Taxations, Chukwuma Okafor

Premium | 12 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Rosebank Cottage and Castles Limited, Mr. Chukwuma Emmanuel Okafor, also known as the
Agbalanze Ofunwa Ojoto has said that practitioners of real estate in Nigeria are subjected to multiple taxations.

He disclosed this in an interview during the weekend while highlighting the major challenge real estate practitioners have been subjected to in the country and the solution.

He said: “The real estate practitioners in Nigeria are subjected to multiple taxations, some tax and levies paid by realtors include property tax, land use tax, income tax, building plan approval tax, development plan and so on.”

On how the government could help realtors, Okafor said that the government should put regulations and policies in place to encourage more private investors while reducing the amount of illegal taxes.

He added that the government can and has a right to issue a demand for bigger taxes such as capital gain tax, stamp tax, and other legal monetary taxes, leading to an appreciation of value for real estate companies and developers.

When asked where he sees himself in the next five years, the realtor CEO said, “I see myself as an integral part of the Real estate in Nigeria who has helped contribute to the growth and success of the Industry. I hope to be leading larger projects, or maybe managing multiple project teams both in Urban and Rural areas while planning to launch international investments.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.