Ondo Lawmaker Congratulates President-Elect 

Fidelis David in Akure

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin yesterday congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.

Akinfolarin, currently representing Ileoluji-Okeibo/Odigbo Federal Constituency in Ondo State, noted that he was confident that the president-elect would significantly transform Nigeria.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Akinfolarin stated that Tinubu’s electoral victory had indeed signalled the dawn of renewed hope for all Nigerians.

Akinfolarin said he was confident that Tinubu would reposition and rebuild Nigeria. He also underscored the ability of the president -elect to shop for the best brains that will help him to hit the ground running after inauguration.

The statement read in parts: “I am positive that your presidency is certain to reposition Nigeria for greatness and make the country reclaim her deserved place in the commit of nations.

“Your proven track record of sterling performance is a guarantee of purposeful and performance driven governance in Nigeria. My utmost faith in your ability to reunite Nigeria and to foster oneness in the country is never in doubt”.

More so, Akinfolarin also described Tinubu’s victory, as a well deserved one, asking Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to support the forthcoming administration to rebuild Nigeria.

He however added that the Tinubu presidency was certain to turn Nigerian economy around and to also proffer the much needed solutions to challenges of insecurity in the country.