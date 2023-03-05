On Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Man in the Mirror



Shebi I can be confusing abi. People have been calling and asking, ‘Duke there is something really wrong with you. How can you be attacking Tinubu and now be supporting Sanwo-Olu, they are one and the same, can you remove the father from the son’



Even me sef, at times, I don’t understand but the truth is that when you see diamond, it comes out rough and dirty. You wash it and cut it and its beauty is apparent. Sanwo-Olu is that diamond. In that hurried mess, that is the structure that has captured Lagos and kept it in bondage for the last 24 years, you find a clean spirited Sanwo-Olu who is genuinely fighting for the interest of the people.



I have chosen to lay my bets on him on three platforms – sincerity, performance and experience. Lagos is just so complicated and huge that it will be a great disaster for us to move leadership on the basis of an emotional push.



Sanwo-Olu’s stride in education, health and infrastructure remains far and above average. But in entertainment where it really concerns me, he has shown a deft understanding of what is needed to better position the sector as the biggest employer of labor in the country.



Bounding up the stairs at the historic Glover Memorial Hall during the Command Performance of AWO my last play, he looked to his left and there was this young lady, selling toast bread. He stopped and said, ‘ elo ni toast bread’ and the whole hall went into laughter. That is his common touch. His relationship and his ability to feel the pulse of the people that makes him our candidate. Ahead of the governorship elections, let Lagosians be the judge