Lagos Govt: Why We Opposed Exhuming Chrisland Student’s Remains 

Segun James

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has explained why it would oppose exhuming the remains of the late Chrisland Secondary School student, Whitney Adeniran.

The state government had confirmed the cause of her death as asphyxia and electrocution in a proven autopsy conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



Recall that she died during the school’s inter-house sports activities on Thursday, February 9, at the Agege Stadium.

The Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Alo Grace, said in a statement issued yesterday that “Adeniran’s death was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution, as indicated by an autopsy conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.



“The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution,” the statement reads in part.



“While we have not received any such official communication requesting for exhumation, however, if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.



“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case. We do not intend to traumatise the deceased’s family further.”



Meanwhile, the ministry noted that it was working closely with the police, who had reportedly given their reassurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on Monday, March 6, 2023, to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to aid the speedy issuance of legal advice.