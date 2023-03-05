  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Jack-Rich salutes Tinubu, Shettima over victory

A front line politician and an aspirant in the APC Presidential Primaries that produced Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner, Tein Teinbo Seliyefubara Jack-Rich CON has congratulated the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect on their victory at the presidential election which held on Saturday February 25, 2023.

In his message made available to the press after the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he remarked “I write on behalf of my wife, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, Members of the Presidential Campaign Council from Rivers state and the entire APC family in Rivers State to felicitate with you and the Vice President-Elect over your well-deserved victory in the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria”

The oil magnate who is also the President/Founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited, an indigenous oil Exploration Company in Nigeria, expressed optimism that Tinubu and Shettima presidency will usher in a new dawn for Nigeria and promote inclusivity in governance for national good.

Jack-Rich who is the highest national ranking Rivers son in the APC PCC doubles as the Deputy director of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Fundraising Committee expressed confidence that Tinubu will preside over a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria given his enviable track record of hard work, devotion and dedication to duties.

The endearing philanthropist enlisted the cooperation and support of all Nigerians including other candidates who contested the presidential election to join hands with the President-Elect to build an egalitarian country that will work for all and sundry. According to him, “now is the time to build bridges for the good of our nation and not plot to tear it apart”.

