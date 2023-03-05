Is Shina Peller’s Political Career on the Precipice?



Perhaps, if Shina Peller had yielded to the advice of some of his friends, he wouldn’t be biting his finger in regret today.

The man, whose name was synonymous with the nightclub business, would later embrace politics with the assistance of his godfather, the late governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. The Iseyin-born was quite lucky as he found his way to the green chamber of the national assembly in his first attempt at the poll, a feat some of his contemporaries spent years searching for.



Like a fighter and an ambitious young man, he took up the gauntlet, and, in no time, wormed his way to the hearts of his people owing to his famed kindness. He subsequently got elected, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo.



However, just like a typical ambitious man that allowed his inordinate ambition to blind him, he decided to bite more than he could chew.

Just as the preparation for the 2023 general election commenced, the light-skinned politician got more confused. Some sources said it could be because of his over-bloated ego or allowing himself to be deceived by political jobbers or hangers-on. But some others hinted that it could be that he actually overrated his political experience and capabilities.



First, he nursed the aspiration of becoming the number one citizen of the country. Then, it was gathered that he backed out and eyed the Oyo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He opted out from the position as member of the House of Representatives while he aimed higher for the ticket for the Oyo North Senatorial District. Despite that he was advised against this decision, he remained adamant and contested the primary election against the incumbent, Fatai Buhari. He polled five votes against Buhari who garnered 570 votes.



For his incurable optimism, he turned a deaf ear to wise advice and dumped the party that made him. He secured the ticket of the Accord Party, where he contested the senatorial election last week Saturday, February 25, 2023. But, again he lost to his arch-rival, Buhari of APC.



A source disclosed that at the moment, his greatest concern borders on how to salvage his political career which is literally heading toward the precipice. Indeed, he is said to be making frantic efforts within his power to save his political career from nose-diving when he finally leaves the Green Chamber in May.